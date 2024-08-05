PARIS (AP) — Worthy de Jong’s 2-pointer in overtime lifted the Netherlands to an 18-17 win over France and the gold medal in men’s 3×3 at the Paris Games. Timothe Vergiat put France up with a 1-point basket. De Jong then stepped back and drained a 2 to close out overtime, where the first team to score two points wins. The almost exclusively pro-France crowd fell quiet as de Jong was mobbed by his teammates. De Jong also stepped up in regulation, too. He scored with 27 seconds left before driving into the lane for a layup with 1 second to go, tying it at 16.

