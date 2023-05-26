World swim body looks to move from Olympic home city in Switzerland to Hungary

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The governing body of swimming says it’s looking to leave the Olympics’ home city in Switzerland and move its headquarters to Hungary. World Aquatics has signed a working agreement with the government in Budapest of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Budapest staged the aquatics world championships in 2017 and 2022, and is set to host again in 2027. The 115-year-old world swim body moved to Swiss city Lausanne in 1986. Five years ago it inaugurated a new headquarters building there. World Aquatics operates training and development centers in Russia, Senegal, and Thailand and notes Budapest’s dedicated training and competition venues.

