World swim body eases rules on approved Russians competing in relays and some team events

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The World Aquatics governing body of swimming has eased rules that now allow approved athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in team events at international meetings. World Aquatics says athletes who have been competing as neutrals in individual events during the invasion of Ukraine can team up and compete in swim relays, artistic swimming and synchronized diving. The neutrality rules included not publicly supporting the invasion and not having ties to the military and state security agencies. One swimmer from Russia and three from Belarus competed at the Paris Olympics as neutral individuals. They won no medals.

