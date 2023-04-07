World steeplechase champion Jeruto suspended in doping case

By The Associated Press
FILE - Norah Jeruto, of Kazakhstan, celebrates after winning the women's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships on July 20, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Jeruto, the Kenya-born runner who won world championship gold for Kazakhstan in the 3,000-meter steeplechase last year, has been provisionally suspended on suspicion of breaking anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

MONACO (AP) — The Athletics Integrity Unit says steeplechase runner Norah Jeruto has been provisionally suspended on suspicion of breaking anti-doping rules. Jeruto was born in Kenya and switched allegiance to Kazakhstan before she won world championship gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase last year. A notice on the AIU website indicates Jeruto is suspected of the use of a prohibited substance or method and that the case involves her athlete biological passport. That is a mechanism for tracking competitors’ blood values over a long period to flag up signs of possible doping.

