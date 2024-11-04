World silver medalist Isabeau Levito withdraws from figure skating’s Finlandia Trophy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — World silver medalist Isabeau Levito has withdrawn from next week’s Finlandia Trophy, which was to be the American star’s second Grand Prix assignment. That puts her status for the rest of the figure skating season in question. There was no immediate reason provided Monday for Levito’s withdrawal. She won the short program at Skate America but struggled in the free skate, finishing third behind Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi and Rinka Watanabe. Levito’s decision to withdraw takes her out of contention for the Grand Prix Final in December. It also means the 17-year-old Olympic hopeful’s next event might not be until the national championships in January in Wichita, Kansas.

