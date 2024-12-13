World Series vision that got Nathan Eovaldi to the Rangers is the same one that got him to re-sign

DALLAS (AP) — That championship vision that led Nathan Eovaldi to sign with Texas in free agency two years ago is the same one that brought the right-handed pitcher back to the Rangers. Eovaldi said Friday that he believes in the group that the Rangers have. Most of those players were part of the 2023 World Series title before a losing record and missing the playoffs this year. Eovaldi and Texas on Thursday finalized a $75 million, three-year deal after the successful completion of a physical for the pitcher who turns 35 in February. He tested free agency after declining a $20 million player option for 2025.

