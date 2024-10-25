World Series rosters: Dodgers add Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol and Miguel Rojas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Left-hander Alex Vesia, right-hander Brusdar Graterol and infielder Miguel Rojas were added to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series roster before Game 1 against the New York Yankees. Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and right-handers Evan Phillips and Edgardo Henriquez were dropped. Vesia was left off the NL Championship Series roster after an intercostal injury. Rojas had an adductor injury. Graterol has been sidelined since Sept. 24 by inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

