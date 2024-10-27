World Series off to best viewership start since 2017, averaging 14.55 million viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Series is averaging 14.55 million viewers through two games, the best start for the Fall Classic since 2017. Saturday’s 4-2 victory by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Yankees averaged 13.44 million on Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming. That is a 65% increase over last year’s Game 2, which at 8.15 million was the second least-viewed World Series game on record. It was the most-viewed Game 2 since 2018, when the Dodgers-Red Sox matchup averaged 13.51 million.

