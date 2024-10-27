World Series off to best viewership start since 2017, averaging 14.55 million viewers

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers Chris Taylor (3), Tommy Edman (25) and Mookie Betts celebrate after Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 4-2. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Series is averaging 14.55 million viewers through two games, the best start for the Fall Classic since 2017. Saturday’s 4-2 victory by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Yankees averaged 13.44 million on Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming. That is a 65% increase over last year’s Game 2, which at 8.15 million was the second least-viewed World Series game on record. It was the most-viewed Game 2 since 2018, when the Dodgers-Red Sox matchup averaged 13.51 million.

