World Series Notebook: No neighborhood plays with replay

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wanted to make sure Jose Altuve was really out in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the World Series. He asked for a replay challenge after what he thought might be a neighborhood play at second base on a fielder’s choice. The out call stood upon replay review, leaving the Astros with one runner on base instead of two. Three pitches later, Alex Bregman homered in Houston’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia to even the Series.
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson watches batting practice before Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. speaks with former baseball player Craig Biggio, ahead of Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, left, speaks with MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr.before Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip