World Series Notebook: Diaz no base after HBP in 10th inning

HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was already heading toward first base after a pitch nicked off the pad protecting his left elbow. It appeared the Astros had loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 1 of the World Series. Except plate umpire James Hoye immediately called Díaz back, saying he had leaned into the inside slider from Philadelphia reliever David Robertson on purpose and was not being awarded first base. Two pitches later, Diaz hit a game-ending grounder and the Phillies won 6-5.

