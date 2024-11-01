World Series MVP Freddie Freeman played with rib injury throughout the postseason

LOS ANGELES (AP) — World Series MVP Freddie Freeman played with a rib injury during the Dodgers’ run to the championship, in addition to his other ailments. Freeman said at the team’s World Series celebration that he had an intercostal strain. The painful injury involving the ribs usually sidelines a player for months. Freeman sprained his right ankle near the end of the regular season. In August, he fractured his middle finger. Off the field, his young son endured a major health scare that kept Freeman away from the team for a while.

