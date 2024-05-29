World Series MVP Corey Seager hits 8th homer in 8-game span for Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hit his eighth homer in as many games Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Seager lined a two-run homer just beyond the right-field wall in the fifth inning. The World Series MVP also went deep in the same inning on Tuesday night in the first game of the World Series rematch.

It was Seager’s 13th home run overall, and fourth homer in three games. He hit two in a series finale Sunday at Minnesota on Sunday, a day after he didn’t homer for the only time since May 19.

Seager has 29 RBIs in his 51 games this season, which came after he missed most of spring training following offseason surgery for a sports hernia.

The only other players in Rangers history with at least eight homers in an eight-game span were José Canseco, Rafael Palmeiro, Josh Hamilton and Joey Gallo.

