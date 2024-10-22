World Series: How to watch Dodgers-Yankees, betting odds, ticket prices and more

Sometimes, it really does help to have all that money. The big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will meet in a matchup of World Series heavyweights starting Friday at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees ranked second in payroll this season at $311 million while the Dodgers were third at $266 million, according to MLB’s latest projections. All eyes will be on LA’s Shohei Ohtani and New York’s Aaron Judge, two of this generation’s top sluggers who will both play in their first Fall Classic. New York is seeking its 28th World Series title but first since 2009, the Dodgers their eighth and second in a five-year span.

