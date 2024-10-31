World Series games averaged 3:19 in second year of pitch clock, up from 3:01

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine-inning games in the World Series averaged 3 hours, 19 minutes in the second year of the pitch clock, up from 3:01 in 2023. The Series average was 3:24 in 2022 and 3:38 in 2021, the last season before the PitchCom electronic pitch-calling device. The 2023 average was the fastest since 1996. Mid-inning pitching changes increased to 5.2 from 3.8 in 2023. World Series runs per game rose to 10.0 from 9.3. Pitches increased to 315 from 298, the highest total since 2018. The postseason game time average remained at 3:02, down from 3:23 in 2022 and 3:37 in 2021.

