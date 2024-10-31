World Series: Freddie Freeman ties record with 12 RBIs for Dodgers vs Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run single for the Los Angeles Dodgers to give him 12 RBIs in the World Series, matching a Fall Classic record set 64 years ago. New York Yankees second baseman Bobby Richardson drove in 12 runs in 1960 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who won the championship that year on Bill Mazeroski’s famous homer that ended Game 7. Freeman compiled his total in just five games against the Yankees, breaking several World Series marks along the way. He homered in each of the first four games in the Series and has gone deep in six straight World Series games dating to the 2021 title he won with Atlanta.

