World Series could extend into November for 4th straight year

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series could extend into November for the fourth straight year and will start on a Friday for the third consecutive time. AL Division Series will have an extra scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2, a format that allows a team to have the same pitchers start Games 1 and 4, and Games 2 and 5 on normal four days’ rest. Last year, NL Division Series had the extra off day. The Series will start on Oct. 25. The latest a Series game has been played was Nov. 5 in 2022.

