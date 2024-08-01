World Series could extend into November for 4th straight year but could start 3 days early

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series could extend into November for the fourth straight year but could start three days early if the League Championship Series both end by Oct. 19. AL Division Series will have an extra scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2. Major League Baseball says the start of the World Series would move up from Oct. 25 to Oct. 22 if the LCS end by Oct. 19, when both leagues are scheduled to be through Game 5. That would eliminate the possibility of an extended layoffs such as in 2022, when Houston and Philadelphia had four days off.

