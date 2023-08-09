World Series could end in November for third straight year

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series could end in November for the third straight time, and it will start on a Friday for the second year in a row. Major League Baseball says the Series will start on Oct. 27, putting a possible seventh game on Nov. 4. The Series went into November for the first time in 2001, when the 9/11 terrorist attacks caused the regular season to end a week later than originally scheduled. The latest a Series game has been played was Nov. 5, when Houston beat Philadelphia in Game 6 last year.

