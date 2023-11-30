World Series champion Texas Rangers will return entire coaching staff next season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series champion Texas Rangers will bring back their entire on-field coaching staff for manager Bruce Bochy next season. General manager Chris Young says the organization is excited to keep that entire group together after winning the franchise’s first World Series title in Bochy’s first season. It was the organization’s 63rd season overall and 52nd since moving to Texas. Bochy was hired with a three-year contract last year. His Rangers staff included seven coaches who were already in the organization. The only newcomers other than Bochy were pitching coach Mike Maddux for his second stint in Texas and associate manager Will Venable.

