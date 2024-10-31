World Series champion Dodgers to hold parade in downtown Los Angeles and event at stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will commemorate their World Series championship on Friday with a downtown parade followed by a celebration at Dodger Stadium. The team says that because of logistics, traffic and timing, fans won’t be able to attend both events. The parade will begin in front of City Hall with Mayor Karen Bass in attendance. The Dodgers will travel atop double-decker buses. The Dodger Stadium event is ticketed and the team says a portion of the proceeds will go to the Los Angeles Dodger Foundation.

