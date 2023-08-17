World Rugby to appeal against controversial decision to overturn England captain Farrell’s red card

DUBLIN (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell still might not be available for the start of the Rugby World Cup. World Rugby says it will appeal against the decision to overturn the red card awarded to Farrell for a dangerous tackle in the World Cup warmup match against Wales at the weekend. Farrell was initially sin-binned for the high tackle on Taine Basham but it was later upgraded after video review. An independent judicial committee said that decision was wrong because of the “sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier” before Farrell attempted the tackle. World Rugby has reviewed the committee’s full written decision and an appeal is warranted.

