World Rugby reviewing allegation from England’s Curry of racial slur by Mbonambi at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — World Rugby is reviewing an allegation by England flanker Tom Curry that he was the subject of an alleged discriminatory remark by Springboks hooker Mbongeni Mbonambi in the teams’ Rugby World Cup semifinal match. The global governing body says it is formally looking into the claim. Mbonambi’s participation for South Africa in the final against New Zealand on Saturday would be threatened if proven. Curry drew the incident to the attention of referee Ben O’Keeffe in the first half of the match at the Stade de France. The Boks won it 16-15 on Saturday. The alleged slur is not audible on the referee mic but Curry’s subsequent conversation with O’Keeffe is. O’Keeffe said “I’ll be on it.”

