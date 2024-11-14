World Rugby postpones decision on future of 20-minute red cards

DUBLIN (AP) — World Rugby has postponed a decision on the future of 20-minute red cards which are being trialled in the ongoing autumn rugby tests. Referees have the option to use the temporary red cards for technical fouls and a full red card for blatant foul play. Offenders receiving 20-minute red cards are sin-binned and replaced by a teammate after 20 minutes. The World Rugby council says on Thursday it is too early to decide whether the experiment should become a law. The French and Irish federations have openly opposed 20-minute red cards, claiming it poses a health risk. But the likes of Wales coach Warren Gatland support it.

