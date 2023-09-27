World Rugby defends bunker reviews at Rugby World Cup and says injured Dupont can wear a mask

PARIS (AP) — World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin has defended the bunker review being used at the Rugby World Cup after a red card was not issued for Tonga winger Afusipa Taumoepeau’s hit on Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie last weekend. Taumoepeau survived it being upgraded apparently because of Ritchie’s move to duck into the tackle. Many observers thought the hit merited a clear red card. Speaking at the tournament’s weekly news conference Gilpin says “we think there is great consistency there and the bunker is working well.” Gilpin also addressed the issue of whether France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont would be allowed to wear a protective face mask and praised the overall success of the tournament, despite more reported problems for fans entering stadiums and leaving after games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.