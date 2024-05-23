World No. 5 Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery

PARIS (AP) — World No. 5 Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from the French Open because she is not fully fit to compete at the clay-court Grand Slam. The American was a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros two years ago. The French Open starts on Sunday. Pegula was hampered by a neck injury earlier this season and hasn’t played since April. Pegula says if she had another week she’d be okay. The WTA says her withdrawal ends her streak of 19 consecutive Grand Slam appearances dating to 2019 at Roland Garros.

