World No. 39 Adrian Meronk set to join LIV Golf, report says

LONDON (AP) — Adrian Meronk is reportedly set to join LIV Golf when the Saudi-backed league begins its new season next week in Mexico. The Times of London reported that the No. 39-ranked Meronk would join the lucrative league. Meronk was the European tour’s player of the year for 2023. The 30-year-old Polish player was shocked to be left off the Ryder Cup team. He is a four-time winner on the European tour. Meronk was set to make his debut this week as a PGA Tour member, having finished in the top 10 in Europe last year, but withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

