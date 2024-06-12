World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler an overwhelming favorite to win his first US Open at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win the U.S. Open, which begins Thursday at Pinehurst. It’s the fourth time the Pinehurst No. 2 course has hosted the event, which includes 156 players including 19 amateurs. Scheffler, who already has five wins under his belt this year, has won the Masters twice but is seeking his first U.S. Open title. Wyndham Clark is the defending champion having held off Rory McIlroy by one shot last year at the Los Angeles Country Club. Tiger Woods is among those in the field, although the three-time U.S. Open champion has gone 11 consecutive rounds in the majors without breaking par.

