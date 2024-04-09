World netball’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s international events

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Female transgender athletes will not be allowed to compete in international women’s netball. World Netball says that after a lengthy consultation process it has determined that the sport at international level is a “gender affected activity” and has made the decision to ensure what it called “the safety of athletes” and “fair competition.” The ban is outlined in World Netball’s new policy on “Participation and Inclusion” that comes into immediate effect. The policy will be reviewed on an annual basis and only applies to international competition. World Netball is following the example of other international governing bodies such as swimming, track and field and cycling.

