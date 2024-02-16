World medalist runner Mo Katir banned for 2 years for breaking anti-doping rules

MONACO (AP) — Two-time world championship medalist runner Mo Katir has admitted breaking anti-doping rules and been banned for two years. The case removes the Spanish middle-distance runner from the Paris Olympics that open in July. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit detailed Katir’s three breaches last year of the “whereabouts” rule. They require athletes to specify where and when they will be available each day for a no-notice visit by sample collectors. The 25-year-old Katir admitted the breaches and has been banned until February 2026. Katir took bronze over 1,500 meters at the 2022 worlds and silver in the 5,000 last year.

