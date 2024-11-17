World figure skating champions Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps win in pairs at Finlandia Trophy

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps survived a fall to win the Finlandia Trophy pairs event and book their spot at the figure skating Grand Prix Final. The Canadians won with a total 207.44 points, their best of the season, far ahead of Hungary’s Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko on 184.21. Third place went to Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini of Italy on 181.59. Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won their second Grand Prix ice dance title of the season with a score of 203.22 for their Beyoncé medley. A fall cost Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, who had been leading after Saturday’s rhythm dance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.