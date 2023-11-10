World figure skating champion Shoma Uno takes control in Cup of China

CHONGQING, China (AP) — Two-time world champion Shoma Uno of Japan has shown no signs of rust on his return to competitive figure skating in the men’s short program at the Cup of China in Chongqing. In his first Grand Prix of Figure Skating event this year, Uno landed a quad flip, a quadruple toe-loop, triple toe-loop combination and a triple axel for a total of 105.25 points. That gave him a 14-point lead over Adam Siao Him Fa of France. World bronze medalist Loena Hendrickx of Belgium was first after the women’s short program.

