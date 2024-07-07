World decathlon record holder Kevin Mayer crashes out of Diamond League meeting in Paris

PARIS (AP) — World decathlon record holder Kevin Mayer of France was forced to withdraw from the Paris Diamond League meeting after crashing to the ground on Sunday during the 110-meter hurdles race, less than three weeks before the Olympic Games opening ceremony. Mayer, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in decathlon, tumbled after he crossed the eighth hurdle. He shouted in pain and remained on the ground for a long moment, holding his head in his hands. He managed to walk off the track, helped by a member of the medical team. The Paris Olympics opening ceremony is on July 26. The decathlon starts on Aug. 2.

