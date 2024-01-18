World Cup-winning South African rugby player Elton Jantjies handed 4-year doping ban

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — World Cup-winning Springboks rugby player Elton Jantjies has been handed a four-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance. The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) says on its website that Jantjies has been given the ban. The 33-year-old Jantjies said in August he tested positive for Clenbuterol, which can be used to burn fat. He said he would fight to prove his innocence. Jantjies is a flyhalf who was a member of the squad that won a third Rugby World Cup for the Boks in Japan in 2019. They retained the title in France last year. Jantjies was picked in South Africa’s enlarged training group ahead of the 2023 World Cup but didn’t make the final squad.

