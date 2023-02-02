World Cup winner Raphael Varane retires from France team

PARIS (AP) — France defender Raphaël Varane has retired from the national team. He is the second major player to leave Les Bleus following the World Cup final defeat to Argentina. The 29-year-old Varane made his debut 10 years ago and played 93 times. He was arguably the tournament’s standout defender when France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But he fell to the ground exhausted deep into extra time against Argentina in Qatar last December. France lost the final on penalty kicks. Varane wrote on his Instagram page that “it’s the right time for me to take my international retirement.” Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris retired from the national team last month.

