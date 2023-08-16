World Cup winner Paredes returns to Roma on a 2-year deal

ROME (AP) — World Cup winner Leandro Paredes has returned to Roma and signed a two-year deal with the Serie A club. Paredes joins from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of around 4 million euros ($4.4 million). The Argentina midfielder will wear the iconic No. 16 shirt that previously belonged to retired Roma legend Daniele De Rossi. Paredes was teammates with De Rossi during his first spell at Roma. Paredes joined Roma in 2014 following a brief spell at Chievo Verona and spent two seasons in the Italian capital.

