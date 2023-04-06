World Cup winner Argentina moves top of FIFA rankings

ZURICH (AP) — World Cup winner Argentina tops the FIFA rankings for the first time in six years. Argentina’s two wins in friendlies last month ended Brazil’s one-year run at the top. Brazil lost at Morocco 2-1 two weeks ago and fell to No. 3. France, the World Cup beaten finalist, followed Argentina in rising one place and is at No. 2. Belgium stayed at No. 4. England is next after two wins including beating No. 8 Italy. Morocco leads African teams at No. 11. The United States is No. 13, two places ahead of Mexico. No. 20 Japan leads Asia.

