World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann retires from representing France after 10 years

France striker Antoine Griezmann is retiring from international soccer. The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with France, scoring 44 goals during a successful 10-year tenure. He started with Les Bleus in 2014 and won the 2018 World Cup. “It’s with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life,” Griezmann said in a message posted on Instagram. ”Thank you for this wonderful tricolor adventure and see you soon.” His exit, following in the footsteps of other World Cup winners including Olivier Giroud, Blaise Matuidi, Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris, marks the end of an era for France.

