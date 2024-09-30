World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann retires from international soccer after 10 years with France

France striker Antoine Griezmann says he is retiring from international soccer. The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with France, scoring 44 goals. He started with Les Bleus in 2014 and won the 2018 World Cup. “It’s with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life,” Griezmann said in a message posted on Instagram. ”Thank you for this wonderful tricolor adventure and see you soon.”

