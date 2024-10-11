World Cup tickets investigation of former FIFA official Valcke closed after 9 years

GENEVA (AP) — Nine years into a World Cup black market tickets investigation, former FIFA official Jérôme Valcke has had the case against him closed. The Swiss attorney general’s office says it has closed the criminal proceedings into a proposed tickets deal for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Swiss prosecutors launched investigations of FIFA a decade ago while United States federal authorities also ran a sprawling series of cases against soccer officials. Other criminal cases in Switzerland that once implicated Valcke also have been closed, though one relating to broadcasting rights is ongoing at appeal.

