World Cup slalom champion Lucas Braathen retires from skiing two days before season starts

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — World Cup slalom champion Lucas Braathen has retired at the age of 23 in a surprise announcement by the Norwegian skier two days before the season starts. Braathen says he made the decision a few weeks ago and that he is “happy” and “grateful for everything I have been through in my career.” Braathen got into a dispute with the Norwegian ski federation recently after doing modeling work for a rival brand of the federation’s clothing supplier. Braathen has been one of the most vibrant personalities on the circuit with painted fingernails and a taste for fashion.

