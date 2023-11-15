World Cup qualifying in Africa starts with 7 teams at ‘home’ in Morocco during stadium upgrade push

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
When World Cup qualifying starts in Africa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, Morocco will be a hub of soccer action a year after the national team's historic run to becoming the continent's first semifinalist. Seven teams will play "home" games in Morocco over the next week, but Africa's standout team will not be among them. Morocco's first home game in qualifying for the 2026 tournament is in June.

GENEVA (AP) — Morocco is the place to be when 2026 World Cup qualifying in Africa starts this week. One year after the national team’s historic run to be Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist Morocco is hosting seven countries playing their “home” games over the next week. Morocco’s first home game in its own qualifying group is not until June. Morocco has several stadiums of international standard while many African countries have none. A strict Confederation of African Football policy to drive creating higher quality national stadiums has left 17 of 53 teams hosting games on neutral ground in the next week.

