World Cup qualifying enters final days, with 10 spots left

There are still 10 spots left unclaimed for this summer’s Basketball World Cup, with all but one of them expected to be decided on Sunday. Angola became the 22nd team to qualify for the 32-team field, getting in on Saturday. Also already having qualified for the World Cup are co-hosts Japan and the Philippines, Australia, Canada, China, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia, South Sudan, Spain and the U.S.

