World Cup qualifying draw seedings in Europe completed by Slovakia, Czech wins in Nations League

By The Associated Press
Czech Republic players applaud after the UEFA Nations League Group B1 soccer match between Albania and the Czech Republic at Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Vlasov Sulaj)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vlasov Sulaj]

ZURICH (AP) — The draw seedings for 2026 World Cup qualifying groups in Europe have been decided. The last round of Nations League games saw Slovakia and the Czech Republic secure a higher status. FIFA makes the draw on Dec. 13 in Zurich for the 12 European qualifying groups. The 12 first-place teams next November advance direct to the tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Four more entries are decided in playoffs. The top-seeded 12 nations were already known before Tuesday. Slovakia’s 1-0 win over Estonia and the Czechs beating Georgia 2-1 ensured they complete the pot of second-seeded teams.

