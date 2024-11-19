World Cup qualifying draw seedings in Europe completed by Slovakia, Czech wins in Nations League

ZURICH (AP) — The draw seedings for 2026 World Cup qualifying groups in Europe have been decided. The last round of Nations League games saw Slovakia and the Czech Republic secure a higher status. FIFA makes the draw on Dec. 13 in Zurich for the 12 European qualifying groups. The 12 first-place teams next November advance direct to the tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Four more entries are decided in playoffs. The top-seeded 12 nations were already known before Tuesday. Slovakia’s 1-0 win over Estonia and the Czechs beating Georgia 2-1 ensured they complete the pot of second-seeded teams.

