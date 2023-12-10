World Cup men’s slalom canceled because of snow and rain at Val d’Isere in French Alps

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Snow and rain overnight in the French Alps has forced the cancellation of a World Cup slalom in yet another loss to the men’s season. The tally is now six races canceled, one abandoned and just two completed in a difficult season so far. A giant slalom Saturday was won by Marco Odermatt at Val d’Isere as snow fell. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation says the course conditions could not “ensure the safety and fairness for the racers.” The race likely will be rescheduled at a different venue later in the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.