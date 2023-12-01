World Cup men’s downhill race canceled due to heavy snowfall at Beaver Creek, Colorado

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Heavy snowfall from the night before led to the cancellation of a men’s World Cup downhill race on Friday in Beaver Creek, Colorado. This marks the third speed-race postponement by weather after two downhills in the area of Zermatt, Switzerland, couldn’t be staged on Nov. 11 and 12 due to high wind. The Beaver Creek crew is working to prepare the Birds of Prey course for another downhill race Saturday, provided the weather holds. There’s also a super-G event slated for Sunday. At first, the race Friday was delayed so the crew could work on the hill. But the amount of snow, coupled with low visibility, led to the decision to cancel.

