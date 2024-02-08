World Cup finalist France, Euro 2020 winner Italy, Belgium and Israel drawn in Nations League group

PARIS (AP) — World Cup runner-up France, European champion Italy, Belgium and Israel have been drawn together in a tough group for the men’s UEFA Nations League that starts in September. The Nations League is the next action for UEFA member countries after the European Championship finishes in July. Nations League champion Spain will play Denmark, Switzerland and Serbia. Euro 2024 host Germany is in a Nations League group with Netherlands, Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Croatia is drawn with Portugal, Poland and Scotland. England was relegated from the previous Nations League top group in 2022. England will face Erling Haaland-led Norway, Finland, Greece and Ireland.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.