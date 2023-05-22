World Cup final referee Marciniak picked for Champions League final duty

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Szymon Marciniak has been picked to referee the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. The Polish official worked the World Cup final in December. The 42-year-old Pole won praise for handling Argentina’s World Cup win over France in Qatar. Marciniak will complete a rare feat of refereeing the biggest games in national team and club soccer in the same season on June 10 in Istanbul. The first World Cup-Champions League final double was done by English referee Howard Webb in 2010.

