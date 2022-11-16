World Cup fan zone in Belgium canceled amid little interest

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
The Belgian national men and women soccer teams pose in front of the new Brussels Airlines "Trident" logo Airbus A320 at the airport in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The Belgian men's team departed to Kuwait to play a friendly match on Friday against Egypt and then fly onto Qatar to participate in the World Cup. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Olivier Matthys]

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian soccer federation has scrapped plans to set up a World Cup fan zone where supporters could follow Belgium games live on big screens amid a lack of fervor for the tournament in the football-mad country. A week before second-ranked Belgium plays its World Cup opener against Canada in Qatar the federation said Wednesday it has decided against setting up a fan zone in the town of Vilvoorde. Several private initiatives aiming at gathering fans of the Red Devils together have been canceled across the country of 11.5 million where soccer is one of the rare activities uniting the Flemish and Walloon communities.

