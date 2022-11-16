World Cup fan zone in Belgium canceled amid little interest

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian soccer federation has scrapped plans to set up a World Cup fan zone where supporters could follow Belgium games live on big screens amid a lack of fervor for the tournament in the football-mad country. A week before second-ranked Belgium plays its World Cup opener against Canada in Qatar the federation said Wednesday it has decided against setting up a fan zone in the town of Vilvoorde. Several private initiatives aiming at gathering fans of the Red Devils together have been canceled across the country of 11.5 million where soccer is one of the rare activities uniting the Flemish and Walloon communities.

