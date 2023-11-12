World Cup downhill ski race at Matterhorn mountain canceled because of snow and strong winds

LAGHI CIME BIANCHE, Italy (AP) — More heavy snowfalls and strong winds at the Matterhorn mountain have made a men’s World Cup downhill impossible to race Sunday. It wiped out the weekend program for the second straight year at the sport’s newest venue. Race organizers says strong winds were forecast throughout Sunday at the highest altitude World Cup course. There has still yet to be a downhill race at the Gran Becca course which starts in Switzerland at 3,700 meters (12,100 feet) and crosses the border to finish in Italy. Men’s and women’s downhill race weekends last year were lost to lack of snow.

