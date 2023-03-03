World Cup downhill in Aspen halted due to low visibility

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A downhill race in Aspen, Colorado, was canceled Friday after 24 racers due to the deteriorating weather conditions and with Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway in line for his first World Cup win. Sejersted set the tone on a day that started out sunny, grew breezy and saw a snow storm roll in that decreased visibility. He finished in a time of 1 minute, 31.24 seconds. Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria was 0.26 seconds back in second and American Ryan Cochran-Siegle in third when the race was halted. The race needed to get through 30 competitors to become official.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.